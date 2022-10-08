You’ll have to spend $30 to get a spare charger for the Pixel Watch, but Google is sold out [U]

The Pixel Watch is finally here, and it certainly goes for a premium experience with a price to match. But one area that isn’t obscenely expensive is charging, with the Pixel Watch charger coming in at a relatively reasonable $30.

Available for pre-order now, a spare Pixel Watch charger will cost $29.99. The USB-C charger refills the wearable’s battery wirelessly using a somewhat proprietary method.

Like other wearables that charge wirelessly, Google’s smartwatch can’t just use any Qi charger. Apple and Samsung’s smartwatches fall into the same problem, requiring a special charging puck or stand to refill the battery.

How does Google’s price on a spare charger compare?

Apple actually charges the same price for its USB-C Apple Watch charger, which runs $29.99 on the Apple Store. Samsung, though, charges $39.99 for a spare Galaxy Watch 5 charger. Most likely, third-party charging options will eventually drive down the cost of a spare, but it’s nice that Google isn’t grossly overcharging here.

Update 10/8: Since we’ve published this post, and not even three full days into Pixel Watch pre-orders, the Pixel Watch charger is already sold out from the Google Store with the company not even allowing new orders to go in with late shipping. Luckily, the Pixel Watch Charger is also available from Best Buy and the Fitbit Store, where the Pixel Watch is also being sold.

People must be pretty worried about the battery life…

