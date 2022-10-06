This is every watch face on the Pixel Watch [Gallery + Video]

The Pixel Watch is Google’s very first smartwatch, but it leverages the history of the Wear OS platform and its near-decade of apps and watch faces. But what’s new? Here’s every watch face on the Pixel Watch, and all of Google’s pre-loaded Wear OS apps.

Watch faces on the Pixel Watch

Like any other Wear OS smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch has access to a huge number of third-party watch faces in the Play Store. There are thousands of choices, and many are even deeply customizable so you can really make a style that suits your fancy.

But what’s available out of the box?

During our hands-on time with the Pixel Watch following Google’s launch event today, we were able to take a look at all of the watch faces available by default on the smartwatch. In total, there are 18 watch faces on the Pixel Watch out of the box.

These include:

Abstract

Analog

Big Time

Classic

Concentric

Dial

Everyday

Index

Ink

Pacific

Pilot

Pilot Bold

Prime

Radial

Shapes

Track

Utility

Vista

We’ve captured images of several of these in action below, and you can also see the full list in the video clip below.

Ultility Big Time Concentric Everyday Index Ink Pilot Radial

The Pixel Watch is available for pre-order now for $349, and in our initial hands-on, it left us with a good first impression on performance, software, and overall look and feel. You can check out more of our coverage of the Pixel Watch and the rest of Google’s latest announcements below.

