Deals: Google Pixel 7/Pro see $299 off prepaid discounts, rugged Garmin smartwatches, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by prepaid Google Pixel 7/Pro offers that deliver $299 in bundled value. That’s alongside a chance to save Garmin fēnix 6X Sapphire at $265 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 7/Pro see prepaid promos at $299 off

Now that Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are officially shipping, Visible Wireless is offering one of the best promotions out there for those not trading in an existing smartphone. Right now, both of the prepaid handsets are being bundled with $200 gift cards and a pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series. Shipping is free across the board. Most notably, Pixel 7 Pro 128GB sells for $899 and comes with that $299 in added value to mark the best we’ve seen without going the contract route.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, the Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip, which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage as well.

Those same gift card savings are also applying to the new Google Pixel 7, with Visible offering the 128GB model for $599 with a $200 credit in tow and the extra earbuds. Pixel 7 arrives with much of the same enhancements as its larger counterpart, coming centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display that now boasts a faster 90Hz refresh rate with 1,400-nit peak brightness. There’s much of the same Tensor G2 performance, as well as a dual sensor rear camera array that comes outfitted into a refreshed design. Over at 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.

Garmin fēnix 6X Sapphire now $265 off

Amazon now offers the Garmin fēnix 6X Sapphire Fitness Tracker at $485. Normally fetching $750, you’re looking at a new all-time low on one of the more rugged wearables on the market with a grand total of $265 in savings attached. This is well below the previous $630 price tag as well.

Garmin’s fēnix 6X Sapphire arrives centered around a 1.4-inch screen that’s 36% larger than previous models in the lineup and comes surrounded by an even more durable diamond-like carbon finish. Delivering a capable array of sensors to your wrist, you’ll find everything from the onboard heart rate, Pulse Ox, and sleep tracking sensors, as well as the ability to keep track of altitude acclimation. On top of coming preloaded with TOPO maps and ski courses, there’s also GPS, a three-axis compass, gyroscope, and altimeter – not to mention a 21-day battery life and all of the other usual fitness tracking features you’d expect.

