Ringke made a metal band for the Pixel Watch, and it costs half the price of Google’s

Since the release of the Pixel Watch, it’s been tough trying to find reliable third-party bands for the wearable. With that said, Ringke has finally come out with a gorgeous metal link band for the Pixel Watch.

The proprietary connections on Google’s Pixel Watch make it somewhat difficult to fit any old band on the wearable – though some have found a way. It also gives manufacturers a little bit of an extra challenge when developing a band, since the build of the connector needs to fit exact specifications. Some companies have started, though they’re relatively unknown and therefore reliability is also unknown.

Ringke, on the other hand, is a popular brand with experience in developing wearable accessories. The company has come out with a rather handsome metal link band for the Pixel Watch. Prior to the release of the Pixel Watch, Ringke was already hard at work on a bezel protector to keep scratches away from the edges of the device.

The Metal One Band is stainless steel and comes in either a black or silver colorway. The clasp looks like a traditional metal link connection, wherein both sides fold in and lock in place. Ringke notes that the band is adjustable with a resizing tool, though it isn’t clear if it’s included within the packaging.

One thing that caught our attention is the build quality. You can see the subtle and sleek way the band terminates at the connection to the watch, with the metal sort of merging with the watch in what looks like a seamless fashion.

User-submitted review photo

Ringke’s Metal One Band for the Pixel Watch comes in at $99 – half the price of Google’s official metal band. Of course, Google hasn’t shipped metal link bands yet, and won’t until Spring 2023. With that being the case, we can’t speak to the build quality of either strap.

The Ringke Metal One Band is available now via their online storefront.

More on Pixel Watch:

