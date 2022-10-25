Deals: Google Pixel Buds Pro land at new all-time low of $150, Pixel 6a $299, Chromebooks, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, delivering the Google Pixel Buds Pro at a new all-time low of $150. Then go check out the first discount we spotted on Acer’s latest 14-inch Chromebook Spin 713 with $230 in savings attached, as well as the Google Tensor-powered Pixel 6a, dropping lower than ever before, at $299. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel Buds Pro land at new all-time low

Amazon now offers the Google Pixel Buds Pro for $150 in one of four different styles. Down from $200, you’re still looking at one of the first discounts on the new releases, with today’s offer delivering $50 in savings. This is $2 under our previous mention from the fall Prime Day sale earlier this month and a new all-time low.

Google’s just-released earbuds just launched earlier this summer and arrive as the brand’s new flagship listening experience. Everything is centered around active noise cancellation for the first time, with the Pixel Buds Pro also being backed by a transparency mode. Then there’s 11 hours of playback and the companion Qi-enabled charging case that delivers an extra 20 hours of listening, which you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Google Tensor-powered Pixel 6a down to $299 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6a 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $299. You’re looking at $150 in savings from the usual $449 price tag while delivering a new all-time low at $30 under our previous mentions. Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets.

There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

Acer’s latest 14-inch Chromebook Spin 713 now $230 off

Best Buy is now offering the latest Acer 14-inch Chromebook Spin 714 for $499. Normally fetching $729, today’s offer amounts to $230 in savings while delivering one of the first chances to save. This is a new all-time low as well.

Fittingly for Acer’s latest Chromebook, you’ll find a series of notable inclusions headlined by a 14-inch 2K display that’s backed by a folding hinge form factor. You’ll also find an Intel Evo Core i5 under the hood to go alongside the 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, not to mention an 11-hour battery life. Acer isn’t skimping out on the I/O either, as you’ll find Thunderbolt 4 being joined by HDMI, microSD, and Wi-Fi 6. Learn more in our hands-on review of the previous-generation model.

