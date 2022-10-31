Some Pixel 7 owners hit with Android Auto issues, but Google says they should be fixed now

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have only been on the market for a few weeks now, but some early buyers have seen issues with Android Auto on Google’s latest flagships. Luckily, those issues should be fixed with recent updates.

A thread on Google’s support forums reveals a good number of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners who have been facing the same issue with Android Auto. Despite their phone claiming that “Android Auto is available,” the car won’t display the system properly. The issue seems to have been occurring both wired and wireless. In some cases, the issue escalated with a message saying that Android Auto “isn’t compatible with your device anymore” after installing an update from the Play Store.

Some users have found that deleting their phone from their car’s infotainment system followed by rebooting both the phone and the car’s system seems to do the trick.

We haven’t seen these same issues on our own Pixel 7 series devices so far.

The good news, though, is that Google says that these issues should be fixed up at this point. The latest updates apparently address the problem, though some users claim that the problem persists through currently available updates. Others say that the latest beta versions, including Android Auto 8.4, fix the problem.

Let us know in the comments below if you’ve faced any of these issues!

