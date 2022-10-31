Some Pixel 7 owners hit with Android Auto issues, but Google says they should be fixed now

Ben Schoon

- Oct. 31st 2022 9:11 am PT

google pixel 7 pro hazel
0 Comments

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have only been on the market for a few weeks now, but some early buyers have seen issues with Android Auto on Google’s latest flagships. Luckily, those issues should be fixed with recent updates.

A thread on Google’s support forums reveals a good number of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners who have been facing the same issue with Android Auto. Despite their phone claiming that “Android Auto is available,” the car won’t display the system properly. The issue seems to have been occurring both wired and wireless. In some cases, the issue escalated with a message saying that Android Auto “isn’t compatible with your device anymore” after installing an update from the Play Store.

Some users have found that deleting their phone from their car’s infotainment system followed by rebooting both the phone and the car’s system seems to do the trick.

We haven’t seen these same issues on our own Pixel 7 series devices so far.

Related: Pixel 7 Pro review: Google is finally figuring out flagship phones

The good news, though, is that Google says that these issues should be fixed up at this point. The latest updates apparently address the problem, though some users claim that the problem persists through currently available updates. Others say that the latest beta versions, including Android Auto 8.4, fix the problem.

Let us know in the comments below if you’ve faced any of these issues!

More on Android Auto:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android platform which is highly optimized for use in a moving vehicle. The system is designed to cut down on the number of interactions you'll have with your smartphone so you can keep your eyes on the road.
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7 Pro

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!