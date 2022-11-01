Nvidia Shield TV’s latest update brings new controls, tons of bug fixes

The long-standing Nvidia Shield TV is getting yet another Android TV update, this time with Shield Experience 9.1.1 which brings new power controls and a huge number of bug fixes.

Rolling out now to all Shield TV devices, Shield Experience 9.1.1 is a relatively minor update, but one that brings a whole lot of fixes to the popular Android TV streamers. As for new features, Nvidia details a new power control option that allows the Shield to wake when the TV input is changed to the input the Shield is plugged into, which might be handy for those with wonky CEC or without the feature at all.

New Dolby Vision controls have also been added to the developer options, and Nvidia says it has reorganized and cleaned up that menu as well.

There’s also an update to the Shield TV app on Android phones which fixes an issue that prevented the app from launching properly on Samsung Galaxy devices.

The full changelog for Shield Experience 9.1.1 follows:

Enhancements Adds power control option to wake SHIELD when TV input changes to SHIELD

Adds developer option to force Dolby Vision Low Latency if available

Enable if Dolby Vision not properly detected on some Philips TVs

Resolves large smb file transfer disconnect issues by disabling anonymous access by virus scanners

Adds developer option to improve HDMI-CEC volume control for AVR/Soundbars (“Clean up preferred playback logical address”)

General cleanup and re-organization of developer options Bug Fixes SHIELD TV App [Android only] Resolves issue where SHIELD TV app would not launch properly on some Samsung Galaxy phones Video/Display Fixes bug where protected content would not play if external storage is connected

Fixes color accuracy bug when “Default to Rec .709 for HD videos” developer option is

enabled

enabled Fixes issue where Automatic Game Mode would be enabled on NVIDIA Games even when disabled

[SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves video crash issue when seeking in quick succession when Dolby Audio Processing is enabled Audio [SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves issue where audio would not be present until reboot when Dolby Audio Processing is enabled

[SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves issue where audio would play at an accelerated rate when Dolby Audio Processing is enabled Storage Fixes bug where files were not detected properly on connected removable storage

Fixes bug when mounting NAS using IP addresses for accounts with empty passwords Accessories Resolves issue where Simplified wake buttons would not power on IR controlled TV

Resolves issue where SHIELD would be unresponsive to BT devices up to 60 seconds after startup

[2015/2017 SHIELD] Resolves MxMaster 3 BT mouse pairing issue

Resolves issue where TV remote would not control SHIELD 30 seconds after waking SHIELD

Resolves some issues where CEC volume control was not functioning properly on AV

receivers or soundbars

receivers or soundbars Resolves issue where Control4 systems would not wake up SHIELD if systems is turned off while Screensaver is active Other Resolves issues where UI would be displayed in low resolution for a split second

Fixes bug where user had to select a home app when setting up SHIELD after factory reset or

system upgrades

system upgrades “Enable Dolby Vision” notification will be suppressed after dismissing

Fixes bug where region specific apps would not be visible after disabling

Fixes bug where microphone notification would be displayed on “Ok Google” hotword

activation

