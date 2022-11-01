YouTube Primetime Channels let you subscribe to 30+ streaming services in one UI

As rumored in August, the main YouTube app is letting you subscribe directly to paid streaming services with what it calls “Primetime Channels” in the US.

Meant to complement the existing lineup of Creator channels and movie/TV show purchasing, YouTube will let you “sign up, browse and watch your favorite TV shows, movies and sports from streaming services.”

Your Primetime Channels will be integrated across YouTube search and recommendations. Additionally, “Primetime Channels homepages will feature shows and movies with curated trailers, behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews.” You can sign-up from the Movies & TV hub, which was recently revamped with a bigger focus on free ad-supported content.

This new feature gives us the opportunity to expand our presence on YouTube, broadening our reach and giving consumers even more choice when it comes to streaming the best in entertainment. Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy Officer and Business Development Officer, Paramount Streaming

One of the apparent benefits today is being able to watch content via the YouTube interface and excellent streaming infrastructure. Google is positioning YouTube as the one place to watch content to combat how it “can get a little overwhelming jumping from app to app to find what you’re looking for.” It follows Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video, and even YouTube TV.

At launch, there are over 30 Primetime Channels, including Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, Moviesphere, AMC+, Vix+, Epix, Screenpix, Sundance Now, Acorn TV, IFC Films Unlimited, ALLBLK, Shudder, RCN Total, Hallmark Movies Now, Topic, Tastemade+, The Great Courses, HereTV, AtresMedia, Magnolia Selects, Outside TV, Comedy Dynamics, Dove, CONtv, Fandor, Docurama, Screambox, Law & Crime, VSIN, Dekkoo, Up Faith & Family, Gaia, and Curiosity Stream.

NBA League Pass is an upcoming addition, while HBO Max is curiously absent.

More on YouTube:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: