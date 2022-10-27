YouTube channels will finally stop showing Shorts in the Videos tab

Oct. 27th 2022

Following the main redesign at the start of this week, YouTube is rolling out a very nice change that means Shorts will no longer appear in the same tab as Videos on Channel pages.

YouTube’s Shorts push has seen the short-form format appear everywhere across the service. After hearing “feedback,” YouTube is now rolling out separate tabs for videos, livestreams, and Shorts instead of all content appearing in the same “Videos” tab.

That combined default behavior — YouTube added filters that weren’t sticky — was horrible for littering the feed with vertical thumbnails that had short titles and “#shorts” as brands flocked to the format. Regular videos got crowded out, and scrolling became quite annoying.

We’ve heard that this will make it easier for viewers to discover the kinds of content they’re most interested in when exploring a creator’s channel page, so we’re excited to bring this to you all!

  • Shorts tab: Here you’ll only see Shorts. When you are watching Shorts in the Shorts feed and navigate to a creator’s channel from the feed, you will be directed right to this new tab to keep enjoying Shorts
  • Live tab: You’ll find all streams in this tab, including any that are currently active, scheduled, or archived
  • Videos tab: This will continue to house long-form content

You’ll also get filters for “Recently uploaded” and “Popular.” This is rolling out starting today and will be fully available “across all devices” in the coming weeks.

