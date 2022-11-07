Galaxy S10 series won’t get Android 13, but the latest update improves the camera

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is getting a new update, but it’s not Android 13. Rather, the latest Galaxy S10 update focuses on improving the camera quality a bit.

Rolling out to the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10 5G, this update carries the version number ending in HVJ5. The update is rolling out in portions of Europe and Switzerland so far as SamMobile reports.

The changelog for this Galaxy S10 update, though, doesn’t offer a ton of details on what’s new.

  • The stability of Camera has been improved.
  • Bluetooth connectivity and stability has been improved
  • Overall stability of your device has been improved.
  • The security of your device has been improved.

The most interesting bit here is that Samsung is making camera improvements to a device that first launched in 2019, but it’s great to see that nonetheless. The update also carries the October 2022 security patch.

As mentioned, the Galaxy S10 series won’t be getting Android 13 – with the exception of the Galaxy S10 Lite. Rather, this latest update is built on top of Android 12 as Samsung shifts from providing regular major updates to its 2019 flagship to only providing occasional security updates. The Galaxy S10 series is currently set to get quarterly security updates through next year.

