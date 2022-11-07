Galaxy Watch 4 won’t turn on for some owners as recent update bricks the smartwatch

Ben Schoon

- Nov. 7th 2022 7:17 am PT

samsung galaxy watch 4 classic
1 Comment

If you have a Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, you might want to avoid installing the latest software update, as it is bricking the device and leaving it unusable for some users.

As picked up by SamMobile, there’s a growing number of reports of users from Samsung’s forums in Korea as well as reports on Reddit who have had their Galaxy Watch 4 bricked following recent updates.

This issue appears to be affecting both the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic in several regions and seems to be tied to the latest update which carries a firmware version number ending in VI3. According to a message posted by Samsung, it seems the rollout of that update has been halted as the company fixes the problem. The message reads in part:

We are aware that a limited number of Galaxy Watch 4 series models are not turning on following a recent software (VI3) update.

We have halted the update and will release a new software shortly.

What makes this a tricky issue is that it’s not happening immediately upon installing the update.

Rather, affected Galaxy Watch 4 owners see their watch brick almost at random. The issue occurs when the smartwatch runs out of power or is manually rebooted. Once turned off, it often just doesn’t turn back on. There’s no clear fix for when this happens, but Samsung’s customer service may be able to help out since this is clearly the company’s own fault.

In any case, the update seems to have been paused for the time being, so most folks won’t have to worry about it going forward.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!