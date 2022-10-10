Samsung is rolling out an incredibly minor Galaxy Watch 4 update

The Galaxy Watch 4 is getting its first update in over a month, bringing along under-the-hood changes to the smartwatch.

Our attention has been more than turned to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, which takes the cake in terms of Wear OS smartwatches currently available to the public. Though that’s the case, it’s worth noting that the Watch 4 is still an extremely viable option for Android users, and even more so with regular updates.

Today, Samsung released a very small firmware update to the Watch 4 (R8xxXXU1GVI3), citing “improved system stability and reliability.” While this isn’t the massive update we saw last month that included new watchfaces introduced with the Watch 5, it’s a small adjustment that could be worth looking into for your device.

This update first appeared in Korea, but that since made its way to the US and is being rolled out to Watch 4 users now. The changelog is two lines long and only mentions stability, meaning you likely won’t see any major changes in usage. The latter part has no context to it and is likely just referring to patched bugs that had appeared with the previous update.

• Improved system stability and reliability Stabilization codes for watch operation have been applied.

The Galaxy Watch 4 hasn’t seen a systems stability firmware update since May of this year, followed by the huge feature drop last month.

As far as availability goes, it only looks like Korea and the US are seeing this update roll out in its current form. Watches affected include the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. You can keep an eye on the Samsung Wearable app on your device to look out for this small update.

