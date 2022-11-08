Bluetti EP600 solar backup system is ready to keep your whole home warm this winter

The latest whole-home power storage system from Bluetti, the EP600, is here to offer a solar alternative for keeping your family warm this winter.

Around the world, some countries and regions have begun to crack down on the amount of heating and cooling that you can use in your home, whether to limit carbon emissions or to reduce strain on the power grid. With a backup power system and solar generator from Bluetti, you can bypass both of those restrictions to stay cozy during the winter and cool in the summer.

For years now, Bluetti has offered backup power options for a wide range of budgets — from grab-and-go batteries for traveling to whole-home solutions that reduce your reliance on the power grid. The company’s latest products — the Bluetti EP600 Energy Storage System (ESS) and B500 batteries — fall in the latter category and are designed from the ground up to be ready for high-demand power loads like heating and appliances.

First and foremost, the EP600 system is designed to be an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), meaning when a power outage strikes your gadgets and appliances continue running like nothing ever happened. With a 6000W bidirectional inverter for AC input and output capable of 230V and 400V power, your electric heat system should operate as normal.

The EP600 energy storage system is backed by Bluetti’s new B500 batteries, each of which stores 4960Wh of capacity in its LFP cells and is built for a 10-year life span. In the winter months, the B500 has a built-in self-heating system that ensures that when cold weather strikes, your Bluetti backup power system is ready at a moment’s notice.

These batteries are a key component to what makes Bluetti’s products special — their ability to be modular. You can start today with a pair of B500 batteries (totaling nearly 10kWh) and gradually expand to as many as 16 batteries, for a maximum capacity of 79.3kWh, which, depending on your use, should be plenty enough to keep your home running for days at a time.

Importantly, you don’t need to fully rely on the power grid to keep your B500 batteries charged, as the EP600 includes a built-in solar power generator, capable of accepting as much as 6000W of input energy, which can fully charge two B500 batteries in just over two hours. If set up correctly, you can take your home off the power grid during peak hours, relying instead on your solar-charged batteries, thus reducing your monthly electric bill.

To keep things easy to install, you don’t need to mount Bluetti’s energy storage system on your wall — you can simply stack up the components, inside or outside. For those feeling less ready to do-it-yourself, Bluetti offers the option of professional installation for their products along with a 10-year warranty and 24/7 customer support.

Bluetti is initially bringing the EP600 and B500 to market in Europe, starting with Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain. Between November 10 and December 31, you can take advantage of early bird discounts on both products. A bundle with the Bluetti EP600 system and two B500 batteries will run you €8,999 and additional batteries are €3,599 each.

