Google ramping up ChromeOS testing with ‘Beta Tester Hub,’ sign-ups now open

Chrome has long made use of different channels to test new browser and operating system features before they become widely available to the public. Google has now launched a ChromeOS Beta Tester Hub.

Google says the “goal of this platform is to provide a space where ChromeOS Beta features are easily visible and accessible to all ChromeOS users.” Open to the public, it’s aimed at those that want to “join the testing efforts or just get a sneak [peek] about what you can look forward to in future ChromeOS updates.”

Every beta milestone release, which happens at four-week intervals, will be accompanied by details about features to test. Google wants users to “share feedback directly” through this new platform, and touts being able to “frequently meet with the ChromeOS Product team.” This announcement builds on the ChromeOS Beta Tester forum and should be more flexible and user-friendly than Google’s existing system.

Meanwhile, Google Product Experts that are on the Gold tier and higher will get access to a section with “details about features that are early on in development.”

As a fun promotion to encourage sign-ups for the Tester Hub, Google is offering unspecified swag to the “first 500 people that download the latest beta version, and join the ChromeOS Beta community by signing up to be a Product Expert.”

Once you sign up you’ll receive details about how to get swag. For those of you already ChromeOS Beta PEs, we’ll be reaching out to you with swag details.

More on ChromeOS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: