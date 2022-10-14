Lenovo’s $399 cloud gaming Chromebook with 120Hz screen now available

Earlier this week, Google announced cloud gaming Chromebooks in a big push with one of the tentpoles being a $399 120Hz ChromeOS laptop from Lenovo, which is now available from Walmart.

The Lenovo Ideapad 5i Gaming Chromebook has a 16:10 16-inch 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA) IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate, as well as 350 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB. You also have an RGB keyboard with four-zone color backlighting, anti-ghosting, and 1.5 mm key travel.

It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. Battery life is rated at 12 hours and other key specs include:

1080p webcam with privacy shutter

4 x 2W Speaker with Waves Audio

Ports: 2x USB-C, 2x USB Type A, and microSD card slot

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5

When purchasing at Walmart, you get a 3-month trial of Nvidia GeForce Now Ultimate ($59.97 value) with the listing very much highlighting that:

Open to participants who have purchased and activated an eligible Chromebook between October 11, 2022 and March 31, 2023, or while supplies last. To activate the offers, open the Explore app on your eligible gaming Chromebook, click on the “Perks” tab, find the offers, and click “Get Perk” to collect your promo code and follow the instructions to redeem.

Walmart says the nondiscounted price is $679.99, but the Lenovo gaming Chromebook is currently in stock for $399.

This is a rather notable starting price for Google’s cloud gaming Chromebook ambitions, which will be pushed heavily this holiday season with ad campaigns. ChromeOS has been optimized for cloud gaming to the chip level and includes an optimized out-of-box onboarding experience. There’s also the ability to search the GeForce Now library directly from the default Launcher and quickly start playing. Meanwhile, gaming accessories can be customized through the use of PWAs.

Besides GeForce Now offering 1600p at 120FPS with RTX enabled, you also have Xbox Cloud Gaming at 1080p and an installable PWA on Xbox.com/play, as well as Amazon Luna.

