Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 now $344 off, Google Nest Learning Thermostat $179, more

All of today’s best deals are now live with a $344 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 leading the way. That’s on top of the best discount this year for the Google Nest Learning Thermostat at $179, not to mention the lowest prices ever on Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD cards from $27. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fold $344 back into your wallet with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,456. Delivering the second-best price to date on the latest folding smartphone, you’re looking at $344 in savings from the usual $1,800 price tag while beating our previous mention by $44. We’ve also only seen it sell for less once before, and that was back over Amazon’s fall Prime Day event.

Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 that just hit the scene last month. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of – there’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat hits best price of the year

Several retailers are now offering the best prices of the year on the latest Google Nest Learning Thermostat, with Amazon leading the way at $179 shipped. Over at Best Buy, you’ll pay $1 more. In either case, this is down from the usual $249 going rate and a new 2022 low at $6 under our previous mention with a total of $70 in savings.

Perfect for ensuring your smart house can handle the fluctuating temperatures this fall as the winter weather inconsistently begins rolling in, the Nest Learning Thermostat will help automate your climate control settings. It sports one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market, with a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD cards fall to new lows from $27

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSDXC Cards, with the highest 512GB capacity leading the way at $55. Typically fetching $80, today’s offer is arriving at a new all-time low. following today’s $25 discount. This is well below the previous $65 lows and the first notable offer in months. Also on sale, the 256GB capacity is sitting at an all-time low of $27, down from $33.

Samsung’s new U3 Class10 microSD card arrives with up to 160MB/s transfer speeds, which delivers 4K recording from drones, DSLR, action cameras, and more. Its waterproof design can also withstand any accidental splashes and rounds out the package with added drop protection and more. There’s also a bundled microSD card to USB-A adapter for retrieving footage and photos on your computer. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review details what to expect from the experience.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: