Pixel Watch Woven Band discounted over 25% on Amazon

Abner Li

- Nov. 15th 2022 9:02 am PT

0 Comments

Out of the gate, Google is offering a wide collection of Pixel Watch straps and Amazon is now directly discounting the Woven Band by a good margin.

The Google Pixel Watch Woven Band’s full price is $59.99, but it’s currently $43.99 on Amazon US for two of the three colors:

At 27% off, be sure to select the option in the right sidebar (“Other Sellers”) that’s sold by Amazon.com. There’s currently no discount on the Active Band, which is the only other strap Amazon sells stateside.

Pixel Watch bands discount

Meanwhile, Amazon UK is running a slightly deeper discount on bands, including Active, Leather, and Woven.

These discounts bode well for Black Friday deals over the coming week from Google, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers. The Google Store is expected to take $50 off the Wi-Fi Pixel Watch, thus bringing it down to $299.99. It’s possible that bands will also be discounted officially, thus benefiting early adopters. 

Pixel Watch bands discount

