Google made a wine-esque guide for pairing Pixel Watch bands with faces

The Pixel Watch is launching with an extensive band and face collection, and Google has delightfully created a pairing guide of sorts.

For example, the default Active band is made of “waterproof fluoroelastomer with a soft-touch coating” that makes it “both durable and comfortable.” Google says it “goes well with” the Analog face that is described as “minimal yet chic,” while supporting one circular complication slot. Most Google advertising uses this combination.

The Active band is available in Obsidian, Charcoal, Chalk, Hazel, and Lemongrass, but ultimately did launch in Coral, which was possibly leaked in a Google Store email.

The Stretch band (Linen, Rose, Obsidian), which Isabelle Olsson (Senior Director, Design for Wearables, Nest, and CMF across Google hardware) equates to a comfortable pair of sneakers, is best with the “large numbers of the Big Time watch face.” In fact, the different colors for hours and minutes brings out the two tone nature of the band:

“It really stretches and fits your life,” Olsson says. Quite literally. When the band is expanded, it offers a glimpse of another color, highlighting the texture. 

Inspired by apparel, the Woven band (Lemongrass, Coral, Ivy) goes well with the Vista face that shows the time and a landscape illustration. Like with the other fabric band, “the [watch face] colors also coordinate with the colors in the band.”

The Pixel Watch’s leather bands (Two-Tone and Crafted) go well with either the Prime watch face (which is said to be for typography lovers because Google Sans) or the info-packed Dial face and its four complication slots. 

Lastly, there’s the Metal Mesh and Metal Link bands coming in spring 2023, though we already know the price:

Classic has an analog clock plus the date and weather in a design that references more traditional watches. Concentric has more of a technical look, with a digital time and rows of numbers common on diving watches.

Google Pixel Watch

