Raspberry Pi can already run Android TV 13 – Chromecast only got Android 12 a few weeks ago

Ben Schoon

- Nov. 18th 2022 12:25 pm PT

android tv google adt-3 dongle
0 Comments

The Raspberry Pi is a super-affordable machine that can handle a ton of different use cases, and now it’s also one of the first devices that you can install Android TV 13 on, though it’s not particularly easy to do.

As highlighted by XDA, developer KonstaT has compiled a build of Android TV 13 for the Raspberry Pi.

The ported Android TV version is built using LineageOS and the latest Android TV 13 beta – Google has yet to launch a final version of Android TV 13 at this point. The port even carries the November 2022 security patch, which not even Google’s Chromecast has. For that matter, Google’s device just got Android 12 two months ago.

While this port of Android TV 13 for the Raspberry Pi lacks some key features such as hardware accelerated video playback and Cast, it does work with Gapps packages, meaning you can get the Play Store, YouTube, and other key Google services up and running.

What devices are supported?

You can install this port on the Raspberry Pi 4 or the Raspberry Pi 400 – the latter being a Raspberry Pi stuffed into a keyboard. The Compute Module 4 is also supported. You’ll want at least 2GB of RAM or so to keep things running smoothly, though.

You can download KonstaT’s Android TV 13 port here, and there’s also an option to get a port of Android’s tablet interface running on the Pi as well.

More on Android TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!