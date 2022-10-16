Android 12 update rolling out to 4K Chromecast with Google TV

After launching on the cheaper HD model earlier this month, Android 12 is now rolling out to the Chromecast with Google TV 4K released in 2020.

The update — build number STTE.220621.019.A2.9082754 — comes in at 722MB and “upgrades Android TV OS from 10 to 12.” It also brings the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) to the July 2022 security patch level from May 2022, which rolled out in mid-July as the first update of the year.

However, the big privacy update here are the camera and microphone toggles that “let you disable or enable camera/mic access for all apps” since video calling is ideal on the biggest screen in your home.

Google also touts “additional user settings lets you control HDR format and surround sound,” while the ability to “match content frame rate” is particularly highlighted. The full release notes are below:

Upgrades Android TV OS from 10 to 12

Additional user settings lets you control HDR format and surround sound

New! Match content frame rate allows you to switch between refresh rates

Increased Security and Privacy

New camera and mic privacy toggles let you disable or enable camera/mic access for all apps

Android security patch level has been updated to July 2022

Other bug fixes and performance improvements

Anecdotally, I had to unpair my Chromecast Voice Remote using my phone and reconnect from Settings -> Removes & Accessories after installing the update, which installed relatively quickly. We’re not currently seeing a separate controller update.

To download the Android 12 update on your Chromecast with Google TV (4K), click your profile avatar in the top-right corner -> Settings -> System -> About -> System update.

