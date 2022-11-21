Review: Kate Spade case for Pixel 7 is boldly stylish and protective

Kyle Bradshaw

- Nov. 21st 2022 1:00 pm PT

Pixel 7 in a Kate Spade case, resting on a Kate Spade backpack
Kate Spade New York and Incipio have partnered to create a case for the Pixel 7 series that makes a bold statement without sacrificing protection.

For years now, the Kate Spade brand has created phone case options for Apple, Samsung, Google, and more. My wife has long been a fan of Kate Spade products, so when I saw the opportunity to try a Kate Spade case on her Pixel 7, I jumped on it.

Pictures can’t quite capture the design of the Kate Spade Defensive Hardshell Case for Pixel 7. The clear plastic primarily lets the Pixel itself shine through as the centerpiece, looking especially nice on the Snow model. The outer edge is accentuated with a white bumper, used to improve durability and drop protection.

All along the back of the Kate Spade case, there’s a scene of raining flowers. Each flower is shiny and reflective, giving off a rainbow effect that changes depending on how you look at it. The flowers also feature a rhinestone in the center, which gives the case a bit of texture and keeps it from slipping and sliding.

Pixel 7 in a Kate Spade case (inside the original box) resting on a Kate Spade backpack

As a fan of Kate Spade products, I had my wife weigh in on the design and style. She loves the studded flowers and has gotten quite a few compliments on how cool and flashy her case is.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve also accidentally drop-tested the Pixel 7 in the Kate Spade case quite a bit. It’s taken a few falls onto wood, tile, and concrete without any noticeable damage. To that end, Incipio claims that the case’s dual-layer construction is suitable for drops up to 12 feet.

Any dirt or stains on the case have cleaned off easily, and the “antimicrobial defense” should help keep things cleaner in the long term. It’s also fully wireless charging compatible. Like every other case from Incipio, the Kate Spade option is certified as “Made for Google,” meaning it fits perfectly.

Overall, the Kate Spade Defensive Hardshell Case (retailing for $54.99) makes for a solid option for owners of the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro who want to protect their phone but also stay stylish.

