Review: Incipio’s Pixel 7 cases are certified by Google, and they fit like it

Incipio has a long history of developing cases that reliably keep your devices safe. This year’s lineup of Pixel 7 cases does just that while complimenting some of the best parts of the phone with the Incipio Grip and Duo cases.

Incipio’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases

Incipio Grip case

The Grip case itself is made of “molecular recycled material” which has an antimicrobial coating for extra bacterial protection. On either side is a set of small grips that help you hold the phone better, though they definitely take some getting used to. Inside at each corner are also a set of struts for extra fall protection. Those help the case absorb shock.

The Pixel 7 has a unique design – there’s no doubt about it. The issue with that is a lot of case manufacturers take different steps to incorporate the camera bar seamlessly into the body of the case.

With the Grip case, Incipio has done a tremendous job of fitting that Pixel 7 camera bar perfectly into the case, making it feel like the metal of the camera bar and the plastic are melting into one piece. There are ridges on either end of the metal, which protects it from falls, though there’s nothing protecting the camera bar from a direct hit, as with any case.

As far as feel goes, the Grip case feels fine in the hand. The grips do seem to help with friction, though they can be unnerving from time to time depending on if you have sensory issues. The volume rockers and power buttons are extremely tactile and clicky, and there’s no mistaking a misclick.

Incipio Duo case

Unlike the Grip case, the Duo is made up of two separate layers of plastic. The inner layer is more of a soft shock-absorbing material while the outer layer is a hard shell. The case is meant to take on just about any impact, and the two-layer design makes that happen.

The Duo has the same type of struts internally as the Grip case does, as well as the same antimicrobial coating. What it adds in protection is bumpers on the bottom corners, which help your Pixel 7 sit up a little off of a surface as well as take the brunt of a back-first fall.

The overall feel of the Pixel 7 Duo case from Incipio is genuinely great. The case feels sturdy in the hand, and the outer layer of plastic adds a good amount of grip with no slippage. On both devices, the cases are pretty thin and don’t add too much bulk, though the Pixel 7 Pro Duo case feels thinner simply because of the curved display edges. On top of that, the buttons are phenomenally clicky, which is just the cherry on top.

Final thoughts

While Incipio’s own Pixel 7 line isn’t endlessly extensive, both the Grip and Duo cases are well-worth checking into. The Grip case has a heft and stiffness to it that makes you feel confident your device isn’t going down without a fight. The Duo case doesn’t feel quite so invincible, but it does give plenty of protection with no concern at all. Both are certified Made for Google, and they fit like you’d expect them to. That title also means that you can trust both cases to a reasonable extent.

Out of the two, I personally prefer the Duo case. The minimal design and red colorway look absolutely fantastic with the Pixel 7 in Obsidian. You can grab the Grip case in both blue and black, while the Duo case comes in red and black. Both cases are priced quite reasonably with the Grip case coming in at $44.99 and the Duo at $34.99.

