Have your Stadia game refunds arrived yet? How much did you get? [Poll]

Google Stadia will shut down fully in January, but refunds for games are rolling out to many. Have you had your Stadia refund arrive yet? How much was it?

Stadia refunds first started rolling out on November 9, 2022, and have expanded greatly in the time since. While there have been some hiccups, like negative Play Points, randomly “denied” refunds, and more, Google has been pretty good about working on fixing refunds and also reaching out to users to fix payment methods for these refunds to arrive.

Personally, I’ve had most of my Stadia purchases refunded. The bulk of my game library and expansions have been refunded as of this week, with the last few arriving over the past couple of days and the first few coming in just hours after Google announced it was starting the process. Aside from changing a couple of refund destinations, too, I’ve had no big issues with my refunds.

Our Kyle Bradshaw finally got his refunds over the weekend after not having seen any activity from Google prior to that. A friend of mine also got all of his refunds in one swoop on Saturday afternoon.

But it’s clear not everyone has been so lucky to get them that quickly. Other countries, for instance, have been delayed in getting refunds from Google. Google still has plenty of time to clean things up, of course. The company has said from the beginning that refunds would arrive through the date of Stadia’s shutdown, so patience is certainly needed.

Hardware is the main thing still missing for refunds, with controllers and Chromecast bundles still waiting to be processed for most folks.

If you have received your Stadia refund for games, though, how much have you gotten so far? I’ve gotten around $400 back from game purchases, with a couple hundred more expected from hardware purchases. Vote in the poll below, and let us know in the comments what your experience has been so far with Stadia refunds!

