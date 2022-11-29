Samsung Galaxy A14 press render leaks showing triple camera setup, more

An apparent official press render has lifted some of the mystery of the upcoming affordably priced Samsung Galaxy A14.

The high-resolution render shared by Evan Blass AKA @evleaks and published in the lesser-known blog Gadget Gang shows that Samsung is homogenizing device designs for all upcoming smartphones — including the super cheap A-series. Blass also shared some details on the device’s specifications, with the handset sporting a 6.8-inch FHD+ display complete with a dewdrop notch and fairly sizable bezels on all sides.

It’s set to be powered by an as-yet-unannounced Exynos processor, and no word was shared on the RAM allocation or device storage configurations. However, it is set to come with a 5,000mAh battery and likely charged via USB-C cable. The power button sits below the volume rocker along the right side of the device.

The Galaxy A14 render’s triple camera setup is found at the rear, and the rounded design is very reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s dot-style camera layout that sits flush in the upper left of the rear panel. Overall the design is simply a refined version of last year’s Galaxy A13 with a slightly boxier aesthetic. This report also suggests that this system will be led by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

In these Samsung Galaxy A14 renders, we can see that a matte black Galaxy A14 model will be offered, but it could very likely come in more colors at launch. No word was shared upon potential release timeframe, pricing, or regional availability, but this smartphone could be arriving sooner rather than later.

