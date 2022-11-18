Samsung boasts speedy Android 13 rollout, wants Android 14 to be even faster

Android 13 has rolled out pretty quickly to devices, and Samsung has been pushing its rollout hard over the past couple of weeks. In a press release this week, Samsung is bragging on its speedy rollout, and teasing that it wants next year’s cycle to be even faster.

In a press release out of South Korea, Samsung announces the “expanded” availability of the One UI 5.0 update with Android 13 to more devices. The company made this announcement as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 saw the update in Samsung’s home country, and also cited the update landing on the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy Note 20 in the week prior.

Samsung says to expect the Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S6 Lite, as well as last year’s Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy A32 to be updated “by the end of the year.”

In the post, Samsung brags a bit on the speed of its Android 13 update, noting that this year’s update “drastically reduced the time interval” between Android 13’s release and the “deployment” of One UI 5. It only took about two months for Samsung to push Android 13 to customers.

Two months doesn’t sound all that fast when you compare the speed of Android updates to that of iOS, but it is a massive improvement. Samsung used to take several months to bring a new Android update to any of its devices, and even longer for the dozen or so models we’ve seen updated to Android 13 thus far.

But apparently, the company wants to continue to beat that goal. Samsung teases that it will “strengthen cooperation” with Google and use feedback from users to speed up the rollout of the next Android version, which will be Android 14, presumably with “One UI 6” on top.

Samsung Electronics will continue to strengthen cooperation with Google and actively listen to user feedback to continue to update One UI faster and with higher perfection.

