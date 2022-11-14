Supposed Galaxy S23 Ultra zoom shot shows differences between S22 series and Pixel 7 Pro

A supposed sample zoom shot from the at-yet-unannounced Galaxy S23 Ultra shows some improvements over the current-gen Galaxy S22 Ultra and even Google’s Pixel 7 Pro.

Shared by the reliable leaker Ice Universe, it seems that Samsung has made efforts to improve the camera capabilities of the Galaxy S23 Ultra in early 2023. Early rumors suggest that the upcoming flagship will sport a 200-megapixel main sensor, which should allow for photos and videos that offer added clarity.

That certainly seems to be the case with the sample shot of a pumpkin shared over on Chinese networking site Weibo. The Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are pitted against one another with a sample shot showing noticeable sharpness and color improvements on the upcoming device.

As you can see from the sample images below, the sharpness, contrast, colors, and texture favor the newest device. The images from the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro look noticeably softer and lack the detail of this supposed Galaxy S23 Ultra zoom image. Sadly, Ice Universe has not specified what zoom level was used to compare the images, which in some ways, makes this comparison slightly unfair albeit evident that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the clear standout shot.

Another thing to note here is that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 108-megapixel main sensor, while the Pixel 7 Pro is at a substantial disadvantage with a 50-megapixel main sensor. A 200-megapixel main sensor should naturally offer the ability to retain greater detail when hitting the shutter button.

No other details were shared alongside this post, but the leaker has stated on Twitter that the default resolution will not be 12.5-megapixels on the new device. Images come out at 3,000 x 4,000 pixels according to Ice Universe and has hinted that a 50-megapixel 6,120 x 8,160 pixel mode will be available. A full 200-megapixel shot will measure in at 12,240 x 16,320 pixels if you want the highest fidelity.

S23 Ultra Default resolution 3000×4000,Is not 12.5MP.

S23 Ultra 50MP resolution 6120×8160.

S23 Ultra 200MP resolution 12240×16320.

F1.7 aperture — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 12, 2022

It is worth noting that if this Galaxy S23 Ultra zoom shot is legitimate, it has likely been taken with a pre-release unit. This means that certain tuning and non-finalized camera software tuning is present. Let us know what you think of this proposed sample zoom shot down in the comments section below.

