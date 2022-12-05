‘Official’ OnePlus 11 render reveals design, colors w/ proposed specs unveiled

We’re getting another look at the upcoming OnePlus 11 series courtesy of proposed official devices renders that showcase the upcoming design changes, colors, and the return of Hasselblad branding.

After releasing a series of design spec renders earlier in the year, @OnLeaks or Stever Hemmerstoffer has teamed up with Gadget Gang to release what is said to be an “official” OnePlus 11 render. It shows a refinement of the design utilized with the OnePlus 10 series, with the return of the alert slider, wraparound camera bar, and more prominent Hasselblad logo etched within a hybrid circular camera system.

What’s likely of interest to many OnePlus fans is the return of the Volcanic Black and Forest Emerald colors, which were introduced with the OnePlus 10 Pro in early-2022. However, this report only showcases a solitary OnePlus 11 render. There could be more colors arriving when the device is launched in early 2023.

Alongside this supposed official OnePlus 11 render, Hemmerstoffer and Gadget Gang have shared a proposed spec sheet with the handset. According to the duo, the OnePlus 11 is set to come with a high-refresh rate 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to a whopping 16GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh with 100W charging included. Previous rumors also suggest that OnePlus will be one of the first to adopt UFS 4.0 storage on this model too.

We do know that the next OnePlus flagship will be offered four full OS updates and five years of regular bimonthly security patches as standard. This device is likely to ship with OxygenOS 13.1 as per the recent OxygenOS Open Ear Forum held in London.

At the rear, they have listed the OnePlus 11 as coming with a 50-megapixel main sensor, 48-megapixel ultrawide, and 32-megapixel 2x telephoto. The selfie camera is said to be in the 16-megapixel flavor.

This report suggests that we don’t have much longer to wait until the OnePlus 11 hits store shelves. Q1 2023 is the purported launch window for this upcoming flagship Android phone.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: