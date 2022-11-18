OnePlus 11 rumored to support twice-as-fast UFS 4.0 storage in a new ceramic body

Yesterday it was confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 11 would be running on top of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and now we’re hearing a few more details about what the device might bring to the table, including a ceramic build and faster UFS 4.0 storage.

According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the OnePlus 11 is apparently going to ship with a ceramic build with a metal frame. Ceramic is a material that’s far from unprecedented in the mobile space, with OnePlus’ parent brand Oppo having used it several times in the past. OnePlus has also used the material before on the ill-fated OnePlus X as well as a special edition of this year’s OnePlus 10 Pro.

But perhaps more interesting than the build material is one of the specs OnePlus will be packing under the hood.

Apparently, the OnePlus 11 will be one of the first phones with UFS 4.0 storage. Most Android smartphones today use UFS 3.1 storage, a speedy storage offering on its own, but one that is dwarfed by what the next generation offers.

UFS 4.0 supports data speeds of up to 23.2Gbps, roughly twice that of UFS 3.1. Samsung first introduced UFS 4.0 this past May, but it has yet to appear in any mainstream devices. Of course, part of that is compatibility. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 introduced this week just now adds support for UFS 4.0.

The OnePlus 11 will likely be the first of many flagship Android smartphones to adopt UFS 4.0, but it certainly offers a reason to be excited about the brand’s next device. Faster storage often leads to meaningful speed boosts throughout your device in a variety of different applications.

The post on Weibo goes on to mention that the OnePlus 11 will have a corner-mounted hole-punch display, a curved screen, and up to 16GB of RAM.

