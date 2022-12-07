Android 13 arrives on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and a few other devices

Samsung is bringing Android 13 to the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite this week as the latest Android tablet to support the latest update.

Android 13 is only available on a couple of tablets so far, including Samsung’s latest Tab S8 lineup and the Galaxy Tab S7 as well. Now, it’s expanding to the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite as spotted by SamMobile.

The update is rolling out now starting in France, but should expand to other regions in the coming days and weeks. Right now, it’s also only appearing on the LTE version of the tablet (SM-P619) and carries the firmware version P619XXU1BVK6. This is one of the 2022 refreshes of the tablet, but the original Galaxy Tab S6 Lite released in 2020 is also eligible for Android 13.

Samsung won’t be bringing Android to the rest of the Galaxy Tab S6 lineup.

Android 13 for Samsung tablets brings enhancements to the taskbar and other features, but doesn’t introduce the split notifications panel that Google introduced previously.

Along with the Tab S6 Lite, Samsung is also expanding Android 13 to some other devices. This includes expanding the rollout to the Galaxy A53 5G in the United States to carrier variants of the mid-range phone. The Galaxy A32 5G is also now eligible for Android 13 in over a dozen regions including portions of Europe and South America. Samsung has also updated several other mid-range devices in recent days.

