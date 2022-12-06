Here are the latest Samsung smartphones getting Android 13 updates

As Samsung’s rollout of Android 13 continues, the company keeps bringing the update to more and more new models. Here are some of the latest smartphones picking up One UI 5.0.

Samsung first released Android 13 to the Galaxy S22 series in early November and has since expanded the update to over 40 different smartphones and tablets, with many more to come. As of this week, several more devices have been updated from Samsung’s back catalog, as well as from its collection of more affordable devices.

This includes the Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A23.

Samsung is currently rolling out Android 13 to both the Galaxy A23 in its LTE and 5G variants is portions of Europe including Germany and Russia. The LTE model is getting firmware version A235FXXU1BVK8 while the 5G model is getting version A236BXXU2BVK7. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A22 is seeing a wide rollout of Android 13 in Europe to well over a dozen regions carrying the firmware version A225FXXU3CVK3.

Also rolling out in Europe is Android 13 for the Galaxy M22, which is seeing the update in France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, the Netherlands, and the UK with firmware version M225FVXXU4CVK3 as SamMobile reports. The Galaxy A32 LTE is also being updated in Europe.

The Galaxy A42 is getting its Android 13 update in Korea as well with firmware version A426NKSU2DVK2, with the Galaxy A13 5G being updated in Europe with version A136BXXU2BVK3, as is the LTE-only Galaxy A51 in the same regions with version A515FXXU5GVK6.

Meanwhile, Samsung is bringing Android 13 to its “Fan Edition” phones in more regions. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is being updated across wide regions in Europe with version G781BXXU4GVK6. The Snapdragon-powered LTE-only version of the S20 FE is also being updated in Serbia with version G780GXXU3DVK5. And finally, the Galaxy S21 FE is seeing in India carrying version number G990EXXU3DVK4.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: