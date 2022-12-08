Deals: Google Nest WiFi Pro systems from $170, Pixel Buds A-Series $64, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by one of the first chances to save on Google’s new Nest WiFi 6 Pro systems from $170. Over on the personal listening front, Google Pixel Buds A-Series return to the all-time low of $64 for only the second time and complement your Pixel handset alongside the SteelSeries Stratus Duo controller to elevate your on-the-go Android gaming at $35. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on Google’s new Nest WiFi 6 Pro systems from $170

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest WiFi Pro 3-Node Mesh System for $340. Typically fetching $400, you’re looking at the very first discount courtesy of the retailer at $60 off. This is an all-time low and only the second chance to save period since launching earlier in the year.

Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest networking tech. This 3-node package sports Wi-Fi 6E support that can provide 6,600-square feet of whole-home coverage with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

If you can get away with a little less coverage than what’s provided by the lead deal, the single node Google Nest WiFi Pro router delivers much of the same experience for less. Also on sale courtesy of Amazon, the system drops to $170 from its usual $200 going rate. That is also delivering a new all-time low at $30 off and a rare chance to save on Google’s latest. This model can dish out 2,200-square feet of Wi-Fi 6E coverage and can be expanded in the future to fill deadzones in your coverage down the line.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series return to all-time low of $64

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $64. Typically selling for $99, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set just once before back over the Thanksgiving Week savings event. Today’s 35% discount also delivers one of the first chances to save this year, as well.

Google’s latest Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as the brand’s latest take on true wireless earbuds and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

SteelSeries Stratus Duo elevates Android gaming

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller for Android at $35. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer is delivering the first discount since back in July at $25 off. It’s a new 2022 low and the best we’ve seen since back in 2021.

The SteelSeries Stratus Duo elevates your mobile smartphone gaming with a design that’s geared towards Android handsets first and foremost, but also Windows, Chromebooks, and VR headsets over Bluetooth and the included 2.4GHz receiver. Alongside its typical controller form-factor, you’re looking at 20-hour battery life, a microUSB port for when it’s time to refuel, and a pair of joysticks.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: