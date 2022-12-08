Realme 10 Pro series set to launch in more global regions starting with India

Realme has officially confirmed that the Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ will be released in global regions having launched in China back in November.

The device duo is firmly within the budget segment and includes a number of key components that might make these devices enticing to prospective buyers. Featuring curved 120Hz displays, they are set to start at $319 and both handsets pack mid-range processors.

Starting with the Realme 10 Pro, this is a 6.72-inch device with an FHD+ IPS LCD screen. It utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, which is paired with 8/12GB RAM, and 256GB of micro SD card expandable storage. The 5,000mAh battery supports 33W wired charging.

Meanwhile, the Realme 10 Pro+ comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Under the hood, the 10 Pro+ utilizes the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, 8/12GB RAM, and 128/256GB internal storage. This is paired with a 5,000mAh battery that charges at 67W speeds via USB-C.

Both camera systems come with a large 108-megapixel main sensor. However, the Realme 10 Pro offers a modest 2-megapixel macro sensor while the Pro+ sports an 8-megapixel ultra-wide alongside a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Selfie cameras can be found in a central punch-hole and are capped at 16 megapixels.

realme 10 Pro + 5G Series

Available in

👉6GB+128GB, INR 23,999

👉8GB +128GB, INR 25,999

👉8GB +256GB, INR 27,999 Avail some amazing discounts through bank

offers. The first sale begins on December 14, 12:00 PM!https://t.co/8PQIMqVZLa#realme10ProSeries5G #CurvedDisplayNewVision pic.twitter.com/0yC5V5GEAf — realme (@realmeIndia) December 8, 2022

Realme UI 4.0 comes pre-installed, which is based upon Android 13. No word was shared upon the update schedule for these handsets. India is the only confirmed global region for the latest Realme 10 Pro series, but we’re expecting to hear about further regions in the coming weeks. You’ll be able to pick up the duo in Hyperspace gold, Nebula Blue, and Dark Matter. Prices will start at $319 and $379 respectively but don’t expect a US release any time soon.

