Android 13 output switcher support for Chromecast rolling out, starting with YouTube Music

When Android introduced the output switcher two years ago, people immediately wanted Cast support. This is finally happening on Android 13 with YouTube Music being one of the first apps to list Chromecast devices in the output switcher.

One of our Android 13 devices (Pixel 7) running the stable QPR1 December release and YouTube Music this evening has started surfacing Chromecast devices in the output switcher alongside Bluetooth accessories. (We haven’t encountered it on QPR2 Beta 1.)

In our case, this includes several Nest Hubs, Chromecast with Google TV, and Speaker Groups. You basically get the same Cast list that appears inside apps with accompanying icons. Google appears to be highlighting frequently used devices with a different color for the device symbol.

This capability is not yet widely rolled out. On the aforementioned Pixel 7 (with version 22.46.17 of Google Play services), only YouTube Music (version 5.36.51) shows Cast in the output switcher of the apps we checked, though this app-by-app approach was expected.

All streaming services and podcast players need to support this to improve Android’s cross-device experience. Meanwhile, it did not appear with YouTube Music on other phones we tested this evening.

Speaking of YouTube Music, the Now Playing screen is getting a rather prominent “Connect to [device]” prompt that’s pill-shaped with a colorful border and appears at the bottom of album artwork.

More on Android 13:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: