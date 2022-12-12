Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 rolling out to Pixel phones

With QPR1 now stable, Google is rolling out Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 as the next sizable Pixel update that will be released in March.

There should only be two Quarterly Platform Release betas for Android 13 if what Google telegraphed in August stands. Like QPR1, that should mean three QPR2 betas with a stable launch in March 2023 and a relatively bug-free experience for those that sign-up via the Android Beta Program.

Unlike developer previews and betas for unreleased versions of Android, these builds are suitable for general use. However, please review any known issues that are listed on this page.

If you’re still part of the Beta Program from testing Android 13 QPR1 you can unenroll from google.com/android/beta without a device wipe if you have not yet installed QPR2 Beta 1.

If you have already updated, leaving the program will result in a wipe and your next opportunity to exit without losing data will be in March after the stable launch of Android 13 QPR2.

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel phones to submit problems. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

The following known issues exist:

Android Platform

The list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.

In some cases when entering and exiting Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode from an app after changing the screen orientation, the system Settings app crashes with a “Settings keeps stopping” message and then the system Settings app can’t be opened.

An issue with the System UI can sometimes cause the Home screen to become unresponsive.

Google Apps

After switching back to Normal video capture mode from Slow Motion mode in the Google Camera app, the app continues capturing slow-motion video if the capture speed was changed between the 1/8x and 1/4x while in Slow Motion mode.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 system images are available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. as well as in the Android Emulator.

Most users will be installing Beta 1 (T2B1.221118.006) with the December security patch from the Android Beta Program website. You can expect an OTA update in the coming hours. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 13.

