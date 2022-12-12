Google kicks off ARCore Geospatial API Challenge with $50,000 in prizes for AR apps

ARCore gained a Geospatial API at Google I/O 2022 to let developers more easily place virtual content in the real world. To encourage adoption, Google is starting the ARCore Geospatial API Challenge.

This addition to ARCore lets third-party apps use the same global localization technology powering Google Maps Live View to add virtual content to real world coordinates and elevations in over 100 countries. They can do this without having to first scan a physical environment themselves for a virtual development experience.

Google wants “you to use the ARCore Geospatial API to create a unique application for a chance at winning one of 12 available prizes, ranging in value from $1,000 to $12,000.” Besides navigation, example use cases include launching a camera to pinpoint where to park a scooter.

First place wins $12,000, second place $8,000, and third $5,000. Google will also award $5,000 to the best navigation, gaming, local discovery, and entertainment submissions. Five honorable mentions will get $1,000, with Google also promoting all winners.

To get started, check out the Resources section for documentation links, more information on Geospatial API, and examples of use cases in the bonus prizes categories. Plus, if you are interested in trying out ARCore APIs that are not publicly available, follow the steps to apply to the ARCore Geospatial API Early Access Program (EAP).

Google ARCore Geospatial API Challenge ends January 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. PT and submission requirements include :

Include a URL to the working and published project. Access must be provided to an entrant’s working Application for judging and testing by providing a link to a website, functioning demo, or a published application. The Application must be public.

Include a video (about 3 minutes) that explains and demonstrates your project in action. Videos must be uploaded to YouTube, Vimeo, or Facebook Video and made public.

Your complete submission form, including a text description of your app on Devpost before the final deadline.

Hosted on Devpost, a panel of Google judges that work on AR and Geo will determine the winners. The following judging criteria is provided:

Functionality & Purpose : Are you solving an existing problem? How scalable is the application? Can it be used in other regions, or can it be used by more than one type of audience? Is it an application that would encourage a user to use it more than once for its benefits?

: Are you solving an existing problem? How scalable is the application? Can it be used in other regions, or can it be used by more than one type of audience? Is it an application that would encourage a user to use it more than once for its benefits? Content & User Experience : How well executed is the application? Is it easy to use and understand? How creative is the application? What’s the visual quality like?

: How well executed is the application? Is it easy to use and understand? How creative is the application? What’s the visual quality like? Technical Execution: How well are you showcasing the Geospatial API?

