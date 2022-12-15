YouTube Music will let you create a custom radio by picking artists, more

YouTube Music already lets you customize your current queue by familiarity, genre, mood, energy level, and more directly from the Now Playing screen, and it might soon get the in-depth ability to create a custom radio.

Still in testing as part of a limited rollout, some YouTube Music users today are seeing “Create a radio” in the main feed. Meant to “tune your music,” a grid of artists for you to select appears next in an experience similar to YouTube Music’s initial setup process. Multiple artists can be picked to influence the outcome.

After making your choices, YouTube Music lets you pick from three “Song selection” options: Familiar, Blend, and Discover.

Similarly, “Filters” include: Popular, Deep cuts, New releases, Pump-up, Chill, Upbeat, Downbeat, and Focus.

Once done, you get a YouTube Music Radio playlist with the following description: “Endless music customization for you. Always updating.” It’s named after all the artists and bands you’ve chosen, which is a bit unwieldy.

While the usual button to add to your library is there, users that already have this feature note how it doesn’t actually get saved. The creation, however, does appear in Recent activity/history.

Hopefully, wider availability is coming soon as this adds a rather advanced level of customization compared to what YouTube Music normally and algorithmically offers.

