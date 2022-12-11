Google uses 3D billboard in Times Square to promote Assistant on Z Flip 4

Google and Samsung are continuing their joint advertising campaign with a 3D anamorphic billboard in Times Square that highlights the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Google Assistant, and YouTube Music with the help of Ludacris.

A 3D anamorphic billboard allows content to jump out at you. Google is using one in the iconic NYC spot to continue an advertising campaign that shows Assistant on the Flip 4.

Specifically, the Flip 4 is in its 90-degree “Flex mode” configuration that acts as a stand. A dog (from the Ludacris album Word of Mouf) attempts to take a picture with a regular phone that’s just being propped up at an angle, but fails. This is not the first time that physical capability has been emphasized with pets.

The musician then enters the scene and says “Hey Google, play Stand Up by Ludacris,” which is the song used in an earlier ad. This launches YouTube Music, while “take a selfie” is the next command and we see hands-free pictures being taken, like. There are then a few demos that highlight the 3D nature of the billboard.

“The new way to selfie. Just like that” is the tagline with a link to Samsung.com/GalaxyZFlip4.

It’s a very eye-catching promo that was developed in partnership with design studio CEKAI and Universal Music Group. The 3D billboard with Google’s ad is located in Broadway between 40th and 45th Street on the sides of the New York Marriott Marquis.

“I’m honored to partner with Google and Samsung and proud they’ve selected Stand Up as the campaign’s featured song, especially since 2023 marks 20 years since its release. Whether I’m meeting fans or taking pictures with my family and friends, my days are filled with up close and personal photos, so being able to use the Google Assistant to take a hands-free selfie on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will help me capture even more memories. With New York City being one of the biggest stages in the world, I’m excited to bring this innovative technology to life in a boundary-breaking billboard in the heart of Times Square.” —Ludacris

Just last month, Google and Ludacris partnered on the 3rd Annual Black-Owned Friday campaign.

“People love Google and Samsung products because they are built to foster a world of creation. That’s why we’ve put the innovation that supports self-expression at the center of this campaign. It’s also why we’re excited to capture the spirit and joy our product brings to everyday life in our most recent OOH activation. Over the years, our partnership with Samsung has set the bar on experimentation and creativity, and we’re incredibly excited to demonstrate the latest iteration of that with our new billboard featuring Ludacris and Google’s powerful software built to open up new possibilities for self-expression.” —Adrienne Lofton, Vice President, Global Brand Marketing, Google

