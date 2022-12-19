Deals: Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro hits $399, Bose QC Earbuds II $229, more

All of today’s best deals are now going live to start off Monday and come headlined by the flagship Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at $399. That’s on top of a new all-time low on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at $229 and a chance to save on Hisense’s 2022 VRR 75-inch 4K Smart Google TV. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at $399 following rare pre-holiday discount

Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances to save on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Dropping the new 45mm smartwatch down to $399, today’s offer is down from its usual $450 price tag for only the third time and delivering the second-best discount to date. Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech, but with an even more premium and rugged design. The titanium case protects all of the new features inside like the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

If the more rugged build isn’t a must, Samsung’s standard Galaxy Watch 5 models are also on sale right now. Also hitting the second-best prices to date at Amazon, pricing starts at $230 for the 40mm style while stepping up to $270 for its larger 44mm counterpart. Both of these sport much of the same features as the lead deal, just with designs that aren’t quite as suited towards more rugged endeavors. These are below holiday pricing from last month and delivering some of the steepest markdowns yet.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II fall to new all-time low

After first launching back in October during the fall Apple event, Amazon is now offering another rare chance to save on the all-new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. Dropping down to $229 in both styles, you’re looking at a $70 discount from the usual $299 going rate. This is marking one of the very first discounts period as well as a new all-time low that is $20 under our previous mentions.

As for what that latest and greatest experience looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

Hisense’s 2022 VRR 75-inch 4K Smart Google TV back at $498

Amazon is now offering the Hisense A6 Series 75-inch Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $498 shipped. Regularly $680 at Best Buy where it is marked down to $550, today’s deal is up to $172 off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. Still shipping in time for Christmas, this is a notable and relatively affordable way to score a 75-inch 4K smart TV with Variable Refresh Rate technology, Google Assistant voice command action, and Dolby vision gaming. Built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth are joined by HDR10, four HDMI inputs, and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services.

