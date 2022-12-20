Google close to getting NFL Sunday Ticket as add-on for YouTube TV and Primetime Channels

Abner Li

- Dec. 20th 2022 4:47 pm PT

youtube logo
1 Comment

With the current DirecTV contract expiring at the end of this season, various streaming services have been in talks with the NFL for the rights to Sunday Ticket. Google is now poised to win the NFL Sunday Ticket for YouTube. 

According to the Wall Street Journal, the football league and Google have entered advanced talks, and that a deal could come as soon as Wednesday after approval from NFL owners.

Previous reporting said YouTube TV would get Sunday Ticket, but today’s article says it could also be available on the new YouTube Primetime Channels product. It would specifically be “offered as an add-on to both services.”

Announced in November, Primetime Channels let you subscribe a la carte to over 30 streaming services in the main YouTube UI on the web and mobile. Meanwhile, YouTube TV costs $64.99 for over 100 channels. 

Apple was previously said to be the frontrunner, but a deal did not materialize due to various demands. The New York Times previously reported that Amazon and ESPN (Disney) were also in the running. For Google, this could end up costing $2.5 billion annually, which is up from the current $1.5 billion/year.

For YouTube, NFL Sunday Ticket would significantly increase its sports credentials, especially for the cord-cutting service.

Updating…

More on YouTube TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming platform, accepting videos from creators large and small
YouTube TV

YouTube TV

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com