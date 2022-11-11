YouTube TV adds a simple clock to the live guide

In response to more than a few user requests, YouTube TV is adding a clock to its live guide to provide a more familiar living room experience.

YouTube cheekily announced this addition via a PSA-style ad that had some rather amusing copy: “Some YouTube TV customers have reported a lack of knowing what time it is due to the removal of their old cable box. If you are one of these people, do not panic. Starting November 10th, you will be able to find the time directly on your YouTube TV live guide.”

This very simple clock appears in the Live tab in the top-left corner underneath the service’s logo. It remains in that position as you scroll down and is “currently rolling out across Living Room devices.”

On Chromecasts, it saves you from having to long-press the Home button on your remote to open quick settings and check the rather small time card.

We’re already seeing the clock live on Android/Google TV today, and it should go live shortly for other YouTube TV screens in that category.

It’s about *time*. The clock feature is here! pic.twitter.com/HpOOWCBvev — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) November 11, 2022

Meanwhile, other recent changes to the cord-cutting service include last week’s removal of G4TV as the channel is “ceasing operations for all distributors” amid cost-cutting measures. As usual, you “lose access to any previous Library recordings from this channel.”

That’s somewhat offset by the addition of TUDN for soccer fans ahead of the 2022 World Cup. YouTube also teases “channels like Zona Futbol, XTRA, and more coming to your lineup soon.”

