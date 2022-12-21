Google’s Pixel Watch charger is finally back in stock

After quickly going out of stock in October, the Pixel Watch charger is available for purchase again from the US Google Store.

The “Google Pixel Watch USB-C Magnetic Charging Cable,” as it’s officially called, costs $29.99 and can be purchased from the Google Store as of Wednesday afternoon.

The “Snow” white cable comes in at 1 meter — could be longer if you ask us. At 5W, it “requires a USB-C PD compatible adapter,” which is not included. A 30-minute charge with an 18W power adapter gets you to 50%, 80% in 55 minutes, and 80 minutes for 100%.

Back in October, initial pre-orderers managed to snag a spare charging cable, but everyone else was out of luck. This was highly inconvenient if you wanted to top-up at work or just have an extra in your bag for travel. That said, most users can get a full day of battery life with the Pixel Watch.

Third-party accessories have cropped up, but they are not certified by Google and your mileage might vary. The company’s official line is that only the charger that came in the box can power your Pixel Watch. Hopefully, charging docks and stands are coming soon.

If you order from the US Google Store today, the charger could arrive as soon as this week. Standard shipping might not deliver it until early January. Meanwhile, the Fitbit store has it “on backorder” with an expected January ship date. It’s currently still out of stock at Best Buy.

