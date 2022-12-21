$299 Pixel Watch, $499 Pixel 7, & $749 Pixel 7 Pro deals are back [U: Ends Saturday]

Abner Li

- Dec. 21st 2022 11:25 am PT

The US Google Store and other retailers are kicking off its final sale for the holidays with a return of Black Friday discounts, like a $299 Pixel Watch and $749 Pixel 7 Pro.

Update: Google’s deals on the Pixel Watch, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro end Saturday:

Save $100 on a Pixel 7. Starts December 11, 2022 at 12:00 am PT and ends December 24, 2022 at 11:59 pm PT, while supplies last and subject to availability. US residents only.

Original 12/11: Like for Black Friday, the Pixel Watch is $299 again with only the Wi-Fi model on discount on the Google Store and Amazon. In late November, after the initial sales ended, Target (in the US) was the first retailer to also take $50 off the LTE Pixel Watch.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro and 6a are about $150 off, while the Pixel 7 is $100 cheaper. This applies to the unlocked and Google Fi models.

These Pixel sales end on December 24, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and should be the last chance to get a deal before the holidays. There’s no discount on Pixel Buds Pro, just A-Series, this time around.

As a reminder, Nest Wifi Pro remains on discount until December 18, which was not the case during Black Friday:

  • $10 off Chromecast with Google TV (4K): $39.99Amazon
  • $10 off Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $19.99
  • $55 off Nest Hub Max: $174
  • $50 off Nest Hub (2nd gen): $49.99
  • $50 off Nest Audio: $49.99
  • $29 off Nest Mini: $19.99

There are also some Fitbit discounts, but they are not as generous:

