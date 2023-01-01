Motorola MA1 adapter for wireless Android Auto sees first big discount to $70

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 1st 2023 12:11 pm PT

motorola ma1 android auto adapter
Wireless Android Auto adapters are becoming increasingly common, but are rarely found at a discount. Ringing in the new year, though, the Motorola MA1 adapter for wireless Android Auto is seeing a $30 discount at Best Buy.

The Motorola MA1 first launched in 2022 as the first Google-licensed adapter for bringing wireless Android Auto to vehicles that only support the wired version. As we pointed out in our review, it’s a simple and straightforward device that usually gets the job done well.

When it first launched, Motorola MA1 sold for $89.99, the same price as competing adapters from AAWireless and Carsifi. But in the months since, the price has jumped up to $99.99, making it a bit of a “premium” option by comparison. But today, the price has dropped quite a bit.

Both through its standard online storefront and in-store, if the device is available near you, Best Buy has the Motorola MA1 discounted to $69.99. That’s $30 off its usual price and one of the biggest discounts we’ve ever seen on a wireless Android Auto adapter. AAWireless recently ran a sale that dropped the price down to $80, but this $30 discount is obviously quite significant.

It’s not entirely clear how long that price will stick around, but the device is currently in stock and shipping within a few days from Best Buy’s website, as well as through the retailer’s eBay storefront.

The adapter is also sold through Amazon, but is currently out of stock.

