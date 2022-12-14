Android Auto’s redesign is now available to cars with rotary input

Ben Schoon

- Dec. 14th 2022 4:51 pm PT

android auto redesign coolwalk
1 Comment

Google is currently testing the next generation of Android Auto, and many people are able to try out the new update through the beta program. However, the Android Auto redesign, known to many as “Coolwalk,” wasn’t available on cars with rotary input until just this week.

Over the past 48 hours or so, a number of users on the Android Auto subreddit have found that their devices have swapped over to the redesign on cars using a rotary input style. Those seeing the change say that it occurred quickly, with at least one user saying they walked into a store on the old interface and returned to their vehicle with the redesign in place.

Originally, Google appeared to be blocking cars with rotary input from using “Coolwalk,” presumably while the company was optimizing the experience for that method of input. Many reported as the beta went live that, despite being enrolled in the beta program and being able to use the experience on cars with touchscreens, the old interface took over on cars with a rotary dial.

Notably, too, a recent Android Auto bug on the old interface partially broke the rotary dial for some, but that seems unrelated.

Touchscreens are much more common in modern cars that natively support Android Auto, but it’s not uncommon to find this style of control in cars from Mazda, BMW, and Acura among others.

The Android Auto beta program is still needed in order to access the “Coolwalk” redesign, though the program has been full for the past several weeks since Google first announced the rollout. It’s still not clear when Google intends to roll out this redesign to all users, but it’s nice to see progress being made.

More on Android Auto:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android platform which is highly optimized for use in a moving vehicle. The system is designed to cut down on the number of interactions you'll have with your smartphone so you can keep your eyes on the road.

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.