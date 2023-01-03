Acer launching portable ‘Halo Swing’ Google Assistant speaker

At CES 2023, Acer unveiled the Halo Swing, a new portable outdoor-ready smart speaker powered by the Google Assistant.

At home, Google Assistant speakers make it all too easy to keep the good times — and good tunes — rolling without needing to use your phone to manage the playlist, but there’s no need for the fun to be limited to the rooms in which you’ve set up speakers. Portable speakers like the new Acer Halo Swing can play music anywhere in Wi-Fi range or pair with your phone to jam out anywhere.

The signature design traits of the Halo Swing, quite literally lending the speaker its name, are the convenient leather carrying handle and the customizable RGB lights on the underside. Those lights react when you invoke the Google Assistant and can also be customized in the Acer Halo app. On the front of the speaker, you’ll find a simple LED display, which can show things like the current weather, calendar, and more, or be hand-drawn in the app.

When connected over Wi-Fi, the Acer Halo Swing works a lot like other Google Assistant speakers, even able to be managed via the Google Home app. To make it easier to take it on the go, the Halo Swing also includes full Google Fast Pair support to easily set up Bluetooth to your phone. For optimal outdoor use, the speaker has IPX5 water resistance and a 10-hour battery life.

In terms of the actual audio, Acer’s latest smart speaker includes 360° audio, boosted by a subwoofer and DTS Sound. For an even fuller sound, you can also pair multiple Halo Swing speakers together.

The Acer Halo Swing speaker with Google Assistant is set to launch later this year, though Acer has not yet announced the exact timing or pricing.

