Bandwidth: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide pre-order lands early on GeForce Now

Sometimes it pays to be a GeForce Now member. This week, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is coming early to those who pre-ordered on Steam through GeForce Now.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming space. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others, and the dying days of Google Stadia.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on GFN

Among a slew of other games coming to GeForce Now this week, a long-awaited addition to the Warhammer franchise is barraging its way down from the cloud early. Before others can play, GeForce Now members are able to suit up in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide in the cloud.

That pre-order access comes in the form of a beta, closed to those who spent the money for it. Once you connect your Steam account to GeForce Now, you can go ahead and jump in to play Warhammer Darktide.

On top of that, GeForce Now is adding several new titles to the massive list:

Ballads of Hongye

Bravery and Greed

TERRACOTTA

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Frozen Flame

Goat Simulator 3

Nobody — The Turnaround

Caveblazers

The Darkest Tales

The Tenants

Amazon Luna adds Rabbids Party of Legends

Rabbids has been a long-standing staple game for many, dating back years for some of us. Amazon Luna teased the addition at the beginning of the month, though it looks like the time has come for Rabbid fans. This Rabbids release is a mini-game-centric take on the franchise, letting you gather just about anyone around to play head-to-head or co-op.

#NewonUbisoft+: Rabbids Party of Legends. Jump into the Rabbids party! Gather with friends and family and enjoy a series of mini-games as you embark on a legendary journey with the Rabbids. Play Rabbids Party of Legends with @Ubisoft+ now: https://t.co/mFQhfNHXOi pic.twitter.com/T6rrtFekJq — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) November 17, 2022

Rabbids Party of Legends is available to play now on the Luna+ Channel. This comes in addition to Windjammer 2 and The Smurfs – Missions Vileaf, which were released on Luna+ at the beginning of November.

While this week doesn’t hold too many notable adds besides an early Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on GeForce Now, we’re looking forward to more additions in the coming weeks. With Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now coming to older 2021 models of Samsung TVs, there’ll surely be more to play soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: