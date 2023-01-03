Brief Pixel 7a hands-on leak reveals 90Hz screen, bezels, & design tweaks

Following the Pixel Tablet leak last month, a 49-second hands-on has emerged today of a device alleged to be the Pixel 7a.

Appearing on Slashleaks, we see a phone that very much looks like the smaller Pixel 7, though the dimensions and proportions, especially of the camera cutout in relation to the bar, are ever so slightly different. Meanwhile, there does not appear to be a (microphone) cutout to the left of the flash, which itself is not as close to the right edge. It’s in line with the renders that leaked in late November.

Per the Settings app, this device is running Android 13 and identified as a “Pixel 7a” and a “DVT1.0.” As a design validation test, it’s further along the development process than an engineering validation test (EVT) unit. The device language is set to Vietnamese, with Vietnam being a country that Google increasingly wants to shift Pixel hardware production to. Notably, the A-series is already “Made in Vietnam,” including the Pixel 4a, 5a, and 6a.

Display preferences reveal “Smooth Display” and how refresh rate can automatically adjust from 60Hz to 90Hz. This has been rumored in the past year, and a notable upgrade for the A-series. Speaking of the screen, you can make out the more sizable bezels, which are definitely thicker than the 7’s.

Authenticity of this Pixel 7a leak is further established by the presence of some debug tools only available on internal/pre-release units.

The Pixel 7a is expected to launch earlier this year, and hopefully at I/O 2023 in May.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: