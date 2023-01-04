Moto Buds 600 ANC now available for $149 with Google Assistant and aptX support

After launching alongside the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion last year, the Moto Buds 600 ANC are now available on their own with Google Assistant and Snapdragon Sound at a $149 price point.

Available starting today, Moto Buds 600 ANC seem like well-equipped earbuds for a reasonable price point. Their value starts with support for Snapdragon Sound, which uses Qualcomm’s aptX standard for low-latency Bluetooth audio but at high quality. Music can be transmitted to the earbuds from compatible Android smartphones – essentially anything with a Snapdragon chipset – at 24-bit, 96kHz. And, as the ANC in the name implies, Moto Buds 600 ANC also include support for active noise cancellation.

In addition to those features, the Moto Buds 600 support Google Assistant integration for reading out notifications and handling voice commands. There’s also Bluetooth multipoint and Fast Pair on Android.

Battery life is quoted at six hours for the earbuds themselves and 20 hours from the case. The case also supports Qi wireless charging as well as USB-C. Touch controls, IPX5 water resistance, and a mono headset mode round out the core package.

Moto Buds 600 ANC launch from retailers including Amazon starting today for $149 in the United States.

More on Earbuds:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: