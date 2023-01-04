Moto Buds 600 ANC now available for $149 with Google Assistant and aptX support

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 4th 2023 8:00 am PT

moto buds 600 anc earbuds
0 Comments

After launching alongside the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion last year, the Moto Buds 600 ANC are now available on their own with Google Assistant and Snapdragon Sound at a $149 price point.

Available starting today, Moto Buds 600 ANC seem like well-equipped earbuds for a reasonable price point. Their value starts with support for Snapdragon Sound, which uses Qualcomm’s aptX standard for low-latency Bluetooth audio but at high quality. Music can be transmitted to the earbuds from compatible Android smartphones – essentially anything with a Snapdragon chipset – at 24-bit, 96kHz. And, as the ANC in the name implies, Moto Buds 600 ANC also include support for active noise cancellation.

In addition to those features, the Moto Buds 600 support Google Assistant integration for reading out notifications and handling voice commands. There’s also Bluetooth multipoint and Fast Pair on Android.

Battery life is quoted at six hours for the earbuds themselves and 20 hours from the case. The case also supports Qi wireless charging as well as USB-C. Touch controls, IPX5 water resistance, and a mono headset mode round out the core package.

Moto Buds 600 ANC launch from retailers including Amazon starting today for $149 in the United States.

More on Earbuds:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Motorola

Motorola
Fast Pair

Fast Pair
Moto Buds 600

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.