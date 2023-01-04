TCL is now the biggest Google TV brand globally as it shows off 2023 lineup

At CES 2023 TCL is showing off its latest premium TV sets, with Google TV and Roku set to share the stage.

Launching over the course of 2023, TCL will refresh its premium TV lineup with an updated S-Series and Q-Series.

The biggest change on the design side across TCL’s 2023 lineup is the arrival of a “bezel-less” design across all price points. Whether you buy a small TV or a high-end 4K model, bezels will be kept to a minimum for a premium look.

The TCL S-Series includes the S3 at 1080p with HDR support with sizes ranging from 32-inch to 43-inch. The S4 adds 4K with Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and MEMC with sizes from 43-inch to 85-inch.

Meanwhile, the TCL QLED Q-Series for 2023 starts with the Q6. TCL says this model supports “more color” using Quantum Dot tech and should prove 66% brighter than non-QLED TVs using a “HighBright” display. It also features 120Hz VRR gaming and is available in 50-inch to 75-inch sizes.

The TCL Q7 supports a “HighBright PRO” display which TCL says will double the peak nits and supports 5x as many dimming zones versus the prior year. The panel is 120Hz native, but supports “Game Accelerator 240” for 240Hz VRR. It also supports IMAX Enhanced and is available in 55-inch to 85-inch sizes.

Finally, the TCL QM8 equips “mini-LED ULTRA” which supports up to 2,300 dimming zones. The HighBright Ultra display can also double the peak brightness of TCL’s 2022 mini-LED sets, and the TV also has Wi-Fi 6 support on board for faster connectivity. Sizes on this set start at 65-inches and go all the way up to 98-inches.

TCL hasn’t confirmed what OS will ship on all of these TVs other than saying it will be either Google TV or Roku, but it stands to reason that the Q-Series will ship with Google TV primarily in line with TCL’s 2021 and 2022 lineups.

In an interesting related note, TCL tells us that it is “the top Google TV brand globally.” This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, given TCL’s mass appeal, affordable pricing, and position in the market, but it’s certainly notable nonetheless.

