The Skyworth Clarus is the first outdoor TV with Google TV

Google TV is a great OS for streaming and finding the content you want. Whether that comes in the form of a Chromecast or natively installed on a TV, it’s one of our favorites. Now, even outdoor TVs are seeing Google TV loaded onto them, starting with the Skyworth Clarus.

Outdoor TVs fall right into the luxury television category, right up there with a cliffside pool that overlooks the ocean. Of course, that doesn’t mean they’re all that inaccessible, at least not anymore.

The Clarus from Skyworth is a mini-LED TV, packing a little over 1,400 nodes under the display. As TVs go, mini-LED designs can sit right up there with OLED, providing some serious detail while not costing as much. The Clarus has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, which comes into play when viewing content directly in sunlight. With an outdoor TV, that’s never outside the realm of possibilities.

Due to environmental changes, the Clarus also makes use of multiple sensors that adjust the brightness of the screen, along with the color temperature. With that, the Google TV-powered device ensures that the content you see is accurate, even in harsh conditions. The Clarus also meets the Dolby Vision and HDR10 standards.

To complete the outdoor cinema experience, the Clarus comes with an 8-speaker audio system powered to 100W. This is vital since there aren’t many outdoor-rated soundbars out there on the market. With that, the TV is capable of Dolby Atmos sound as well, so an extensive surround sound experience isn’t out of the question.

Of course, for it to be an outdoor TV it needs proofing – a lot of it. The Clarus is, in fact, waterproof, dustproof, insect-proof, and impact-resistant. According to Skyworth, not much is capable of penetrating the all-metal chassis of the Clarus with Google TV.

Pre-orders have yet to go live, and with that, so has the price. We don’t expect the Clarus to be cheap – or even reasonable – in cost, though a Google TV-powered outdoor display is quite enticing. The Clarus will go live on Jan 1, 2023.

